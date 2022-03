Three-day A.V. Prakash Memorial Concerts in city from tomorrow

March 15, 2022

Mysuru: Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust, Mysuru, is organising the annual ‘Venu Vidwan A.V. Prakash Memorial Music Concerts’ at Sri Vidyabharathi Prarthana Mandira, Sri Chandramolishwara Temple premises, V.V. Mohalla, in city from Mar. 16 to 18, daily at 6 pm.

Mar. 16: Saxophone concert by Vid. Harish Pandav accompanied by Vid. Thandavamurthy on violin, Vid. Mysuru Vadiraj on mridanga and Vid. Shamith S. Gowda on ghata.

Mar. 17: Flute concert by Vid. Krishna Pawan Kumar accompanied by Vid. C.N.Thyagaraju on violin, Vid. Pawan Madhav Masur on mridanga and Vid. Raghunadan Rao on ghata.

Mar. 18: Vocal Concert by Vidu. Akshatha Rudrapatna accompanied by Vidu. Veena Suresh on violin, Vid. S. Kumaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. Shyam on ghata. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2512422.