ACB Raids City PWD Engineer; finds Rs. 60 crore worth properties and still counting

- Posh apartment in Vijayanagar, Mysuru
- Apartment complex in Electronics City, Bengaluru
- 6 flats plus one duplex flat in the apartment complex
- Plush interiors with 13 LCD TVs, 14 split ACs
- Expensive refrigerator, elevator and private gymnasium
- Independent power unit
- 2 cars, 2 scooters one bike for a family of 3
- 20 acres of land near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru
In a pre-dawn swoop today, sleuths from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of PWD Superintending Engineer S. Ranganatha Naik at Vijayanagar First Stage in city and recovered properties worth crores of rupees.
So huge was his properties that four teams — drawn from Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu — had to be formed to raid his residence, office, apartment complex in Bengaluru and his native in Chikkamagaluru. Searches were still on when we went to press. So far, the total estimate of properties is said to be more than Rs. 60 crore, sources said.
ACB sleuths reached “Manasa Tranquil” apartments (No. 823 and 824) on Gen. K.S. Thimmayya Road, Vijayanagar First Stage at 6 am and knocked on Flat No. 303, where Ranganatha was staying and soon began a simultaneous raid in four locations.
MANY COMPLAINTS
According to the ACB sleuths, they had received a series of complaints against 52-year-old Ranganatha Naik and initial probing under the Prevention of Corruption Act indicated that he owned properties that were way beyond his known sources of income. In the raid, it was found that he was constructing a six-floor apartment complex at Electronics City in Bengaluru and the building was to be let out for rent in a fortnight.
Ranganatha, a selection- grade PWD officer, was earlier working in Bengaluru in the PWD Department where he approved drinking water projects. He was promoted as a Superintending Engineer and was posted to Mysuru.
POSH APARTMENT
The team that raided the Bengaluru apartment complex (constructed on a 45X80 site) found two-bedroom flats on each floor. The basement had been designed for multi-car parking. There are a total of six flats in the three floors and the fourth floor has a three-bedroom duplex flat connecting the fifth floor. It has a master bedroom and a private gymnasium.
This apart, all the floors of the building are laid with granite and the building has an elevator and an independent power supply unit. As part of the interiors, there were 13 LED 43-inches TV each costing Rs. 34,990, 14 split AC each costing Rs. 27,990, 12 water heaters each costing Rs. 5,250. Sleuths also found one 523-litre expensive refrigerator that costs Rs. 69,000.
LAND NEAR KADUR
One more team went to Sakkarayapatna near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district where it was discovered that Ranganatha Naik owned 20 acres of land. One team was sent to his office at Kuvempunagar near Amma Complex and the sleuths had to wait till 9 am for the office to open. The assets and documents recovered from the office will be known after the raid is complete, ACB sources said.
At the Vijayanagar house, the ACB sleuths found two expensive cars, two scooters and one KTM bike that costs Rs. 1.5 lakh. They recovered the property documents and found that the Sakkarayapatna land was in his name while both Bengaluru apartment complex and the Vijayanagar apartment were in his wife’s name. It is estimated that the rent from the Bengaluru apartment complex was anywhere between Rs. 5 to 6 lakh per month.
HOW HE MADE MONEY
Ranganatha Naik, as the PWD Superintending Engineer, was in-charge of approving all the drinking water projects in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar and this enabled him to amass wealth, sources said.
His approval was required for private water contractors to supply water to government projects. Once the Detailed Project Report on the drinking water scheme was prepared, it was sent to Superintending Engineer (Ranganatha Naik in this case) for approval. Sleuths suspect that the officer would have many more properties than meets the eye. Only a detailed scrutiny will reveal his assets, sources added.
His son is a PUC student at a college in city and ACB sleuths dropped him to the college to ensure that he does not let out the news of the raid to his relatives.
ACB Superintendent of Police B.T. Kavitha led the raid with DySPs Gajendra Prasad, Shanthamallappa and Santosh Kumar and Inspectors Anil and Vinay Kumar and other support staff.
The case is only a tip of iceberg. Employees in RTO, BBMP,Sub-Registrar Office, KSPCB etc take home lakhs each day!!
Please provide the names to ACB so that they can investigate further.
Many more raids should be done on government officials looting and harassing public also hoarding land, jewellery,cash . Take it all away and put them in jail to undergo rigorous imprisonment. These fools do not deserve a good life with stolen money.
Looters beware you will be caught and be named and shamed. These government officials are nothing but criminals there are many more do not spare even those retired take the illegally earned wealth back send them to jail. How can people who work honestly survive amongst these sharks?
These people should not be spared, they have stolen public money for their wants and amusement confined to their own family. Where is the question of development of public life when the culture of looting has embedded in the system for the past 60 years. It has become their habits to make easiest way to earn money, just joining Government sector and afterwards to safeguard their illigal money or moneys worth by just joining any ruling party , by paying hansom to the party highcommand. This is a shameless way of leading life.
Where it has gone our culture, that to born in a beautiful country. We are sorry for this act. By 130 chores of Indian.
Such people have absolutely no place in society and will have to be punished for life without a single penny. Congratulations to the sleuths who apprehended him and may there be many more such raids and arrests to recover the public money……
People are looting our Tax paid money. Appreciate if Lokayukta do Raids on Commercial complexes built from Black money worth 5 crores in Vijaynagara, Yelahanka, Nagarbhavi, Sarjapur and other areas. We are only seeing Raids and TV News , but no action taken till now or put them in Jail. We are seeing Black money holders in every road and House, who are connected to local politician and getting crores of money.