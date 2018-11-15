ACB raids retired Govt. employee’s house in Mandya

Mandya: A team of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) led by Dy. SP G. Mohan and Inspector Satish raided the house of a retired government employee here early this morning on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

They conducted the raid at the house of Kempegowda at V.V. Layout on Yattagadahalli Road in city. Kempegowda was working as a meter reader at Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) and retired few months back. On a complaint, the officials carried out the search operations at his residence for several hours.