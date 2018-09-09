Action sought against construction of houses in Kuvempunagar Parks

Mysuru: Upset over illegal construction of houses in parks, a city resident has complained to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner seeking action in this regard.

Advocate B.R. Vasudev Aradhya in his letter alleged that houses have been illegally built in two parks of Kuvempunagar ‘M’ Block.

Pointing out that these illegal houses were coming in the way of joggers, he alleged that the house inmates were driving away the park visitors.

Accusing the inmates of practicing Black magic, Aradhya maintained that these parks were of house for the public and lied in shambles because of illegal houses, he said.

Wondering who gave permission for construction of houses in these two parks, he urged the authorities to demolish the illegal houses and take measures for developing the parks.

Aradhya further said that, he has also sent a copy of the letter to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas and local Corporator Sunanda Palanetra.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar reacting issue said that he had received this complaint during the phone in programme.

Admitting that there was encroachment of parks, he said that the occupants of houses in one of the parks have refused to vacate. Stating that these houses were in poor state, the DC said that he has directed the MCC Commissioner to inspect the parks.

Maintaining that the occupants cannot be evicted overnight, Sankar said action has to be taken only after a through inspection and in compliance of procedures.

Stating that, nearly residents have complained of nuisance by the occupants of houses in parks, the DC said that the occupants will be evacuated after finding out whether they have houses elsewhere. If not, the occupants will have to be provided shelter as per government norms, the DC said.