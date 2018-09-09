Thousands participate in Celebration Mysore Run

Chamundi Road Race held for District School Students

Mysuru: The 8th Edition of ‘Celebration Mysore’ Half-Marathon and 10km run, organised by Life is Calling in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank and other organisations was held in city this morning.

The event was held under different categories ranging from 6km run/walk to 30km for different age groups. It was a delight to see a couple of people aged about 70 participating in the event with enthusiasm.

To make the run memorable all participants were provided with T-shirts, Finisher Medals and Certificates. Timing chips were used to assess the winners.

The event was flagged off by former Cricketer Javagal Srinath near Balarama Gate of Mysuru Palace. About 3,000 people participated in the event and the number was said to have significantly swelled over the previous years according to the organisers.

The run traversed through Devaraj Urs road, JLB road, Hunsur road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double road, Ooty road, Hardinge Circle and culminated at the starting point. The route was suitably modified to match the length of each run.

Life is Calling Directors P.B. Mithra, Shylesh Krishnan, Young Indians Chairman Ravi Shankar, Vice-Chairman Bharatesh Reddy, AT&S CEO Robert and others were present.

Chamundi Road race held for school students of district

Marking 72nd Independence Day and National Sports Day, Palace Sports Club had organised the 6th Edition of Chamundi Road Race – 2018 for Higher Primary and High School students of the District in city this morning. About 1,500 students of various schools in the district participated in the event.

The run was flagged off by the Club President G.D. Harish Gowda and International Sportsperson Reena George at Ramakrishnanagar Circle. The run went up to Aditya Circle and back, a distance of 4 km for High School students. It was up to Netaji Circle and back, 2 km for Higher Primary students.

Club Vice-President R.Y. Arun, Secretary Prakash Gowda, Corporator Lakshmi and others were present.