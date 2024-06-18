Actor Chikkanna quizzed as investigation intensifies

June 18, 2024

Bengaluru: The Police team investigating Renuka Swamy murder case questioned Kannada actor Chikkanna for an hour yesterday. According to sources, Police have proposed making Chikkanna, who primarily appears in comedy roles, a witness in the case.

The Police have already arrested 17 people, including leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavitra Gowda, for the murder of Renuka Swamy. Chikkanna is believed to have been with Darshan before the actor went to the shed where Renuka Swamy was held and tortured.

Renuka Swamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent some obscene messages to Pavitra on social media, which infuriated the 47-year-old actor.

The Police claimed that some of the suspects, along with Darshan, had gathered at the Stonny Brook Restobar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on June 8 and partied before they left for the shed where Renuka Swamy was held captive. Chikkanna was present during the party.

Plans discussed at the bar?

At around 4 pm yesterday, investigators took Darshan and some arrested suspects, including V. Vinay, who owned the Restobar, for a spot inspection. Chikkanna was also present during the inquest. Vinay is the nephew of Pattanegere Jayanna, who owns the plot where the shed, in which Renuka Swamy was tortured, is located.

Actors Darshan and Chikkanna, along with Vinay, were taken to the private club to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation. Police suspect that after locking up Renuka Swamy in the godown, the accused returned to the pub to discuss further plans. The accused are alleged to have deleted the footage of CCTVs near the shed at Pattanegere and also at the pub. The Police are trying to retrieve the deleted data.

Responding to the Police notice, actor Chikkanna told the media, “I was called for dinner that evening, so I went there. The Police called me for questioning regarding that. Since the investigation is ongoing, I cannot comment further.”

Missing mobile phones

Meanwhile, the investigation has intensified, with the Police searching for two missing mobile phones connected to the case. One of the phones belonged to the victim, Renuka Swamy and the other to another accused. It is suspected that the phones were thrown into a drain near Sumanahalli, where Renuka Swamy’s body was dumped, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police sources claimed that the suspects had videographed Renuka Swamy apologising on one of the phones. An officer stated that the victim’s phone would act as key evidence, revealing the motive for the murder. Police are currently searching the drain to recover the mobile phones.