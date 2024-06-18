Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan’s aides brought to Mysuru for spot mahazar
News, Top Stories

Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan’s aides brought to Mysuru for spot mahazar

June 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: After the arrest of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavitra Gowda and 15  gang members for the murder of Renuka Swamy of Chitradurga at a Bengaluru shed, a Police team made its first visit to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road in city where Darshan was staying post the crime.

Darshan was apprehended from the gym on June 11 by Kamakshipalya Police and taken to Bengaluru.

Earlier today, the Police team conducted a mahazar at the hotel with Darshan’s associate Nagaraju alias Naga and the actor’s driver Lakshman present.

Nagaraju is implicated in the murder case, while Lakshman was brought along as Darshan’s Land Rover SUV was parked outside the hotel on the day of the arrest. Darshan had arrived in Mysuru for a film shoot. However, following his arrest and subsequent developments, the film crew vacated the city.

Both Nagaraju and Lakshman were transported to the city in a highly secure KSRP vehicle, fully enclosed for safety. An accompanying jeep with an officer and his team led the way.

Sources in Police Department indicated that Darshan may be brought to Mysuru later for an inspection or mahazar, likely during the early hours or late at night.

The mahazar at the hotel is being conducted today under strict security measures, with Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy overseeing arrangements. Following the hotel inspection, the Police team plans to take Nagaraju and Lakshman to Darshan’s farmhouse in Kempayyanahundi near T. Narasipur.

Nagaraju alias Naga, an aspirant for the Mysuru City Corporation from Ward No. 21, is a devoted fan of Darshan and hails from T. Narasipur. He managed logistics during Darshan’s visits to Mysuru and was closely involved in overseeing operations at Darshan’s farmhouse, including his dietary needs, accommodation, travel and personal affairs.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching