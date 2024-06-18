MUDA Chief on inspection-spree

June 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting scheduled for June 26, a team from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), led by Chairman K. Marigowda and Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, conducted an extensive inspection of MUDA properties, lakes and layouts in and around Mysuru this morning.

Strict directives have been issued to Mysuru district officials and elected representatives to prepare thoroughly for the KDP meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Today’s tour by MUDA was aimed at identifying additional revenue streams for the Authority.

The inspection commenced at Ittigegud near Mysuru Zoo, where a commercial building spanning 756 square metres is ready for rental.

Marigowda informed the accompanying reporters that MUDA anticipates earning a monthly rent of Rs. 4.50 lakh from this commercial space. There was a proposal to shift the Office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from Ramanagara to this building, he said.

“The proposal did not materialise as the NHAI wanted only the ground floor of the building. Talks are on to establish the Passport Seva Kendra that is presently functioning from the Metagalli Post Office,” the MUDA Chairman said.

Furthermore, Marigowda emphasised that MUDA is prepared to lease out the building to tenants from both public and private sectors. He indicated plans to revise upwards the rents for all MUDA buildings and lands soon, noting that current rental rates were fixed three decades ago.

Marigowda also highlighted plans to conduct a physical survey of all CA sites to ensure they are being used in accordance with their designated purposes. He mentioned the intention to reclaim CA sites from individuals or entities that have not paid lease fees despite using the land for extended periods.

The inspection team then proceeded to Thippayyanakere at Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, where discussions centred on pollution caused by sewage inflow from surrounding layouts.

Marigowda outlined plans for establishing a wet well and sewage treatment plant at an estimated cost of Rs. 12.60 crore to mitigate pollution and redirect treated water to nearby Rayanakere Solid Waste Treatment Plant via large pipelines along Outer Ring Road (ORR).

At Varuna Lake, they discussed installing sewage treatment plant to address wastewater concerns affecting the Lake.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar disclosed that maintenance responsibility for ORR would be transferred to local bodies within its jurisdiction.

He further mentioned ongoing efforts to hand over MUDA Layouts along ORR to Mysuru City Corporation and other Municipal bodies. Once transferred, these bodies will assume responsibility for ORR maintenance and waste management along its stretch.

Tomorrow, MUDA team will inspect Siddarthanagar, K.C. Layout, Lalithadrinagar, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Layout, Vasanthnagar Water Tank, Vajamangala, Yeraganahalli, Hanchya-Sathagalli B-Zone, and Sathagalli Layout.

Accompanying MUDA Chairman Marigowda were MUDA Superintending Engineer Dharanindrappa, Town Planner Member Shivaramaiah, Secretary Shekhar, Special Land Acquisition Officer Manjunath and Assistant Executive Engineers Roopa, Yadagiri, Mohan and Lakshmisha, among others.