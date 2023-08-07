Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife dies of heart attack in Bangkok
Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife dies of heart attack in Bangkok

August 7, 2023

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana (41), died of heart attack in Bangkok last night.

Spandana was on a vacation to Thailand’s capital city and was set to return today. Family sources said that she suffered from low blood pressure and cardiac arrest, leading to her demise.

Daughter of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B.K. Shivaram, Spandana had married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple has a son named Shourya. Her mortal remains are expected to be brought to Bengaluru tomorrow, where the last rites will be held.

