Accident rate plummets on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway
News, Top Stories

Accident rate plummets on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

August 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As a result of the stringent measures implemented by the Police on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the incidence of accidents has significantly decreased, providing a sense of relief to the law enforcement agency.

Previously, after the Expressway was opened for traffic in March, accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, had become commonplace. However, following the introduction of robust initiatives such as the trial run of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras to capture instances of over-speeding, the deployment of five speed radar guns and the addition of ten Police Patrolling vehicles, the occurrence of accidents has considerably diminished.

This improvement is a direct outcome of the recommendations from the Road Safety Committee. Acting upon these recommendations, two patrolling vehicles now continuously patrol each of the two Expressway divisions.

In May, a total of 29 fatalities were recorded due to accidents on the Expressway and this number decreased slightly to 28 in June. Notably, the rate of accidents witnessed a gradual decline in July, with the death toll decreasing to eight.

Among these fatalities, three occurred within the jurisdiction of Ramanagara District Police, while five took place within Mandya District Police limits. Since the Expressway’s inception, over 100 lives have been lost in various accidents.

In response to fervent calls for rigorous action to curb the accident rate, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar conducted a series of inspections on multiple occasions. Primarily, it was determined that over-speeding was a primary factor contributing to accidents, with vehicles often travelling at speeds ranging from 100  to 120 km/h.

Consequently, Police presence was enhanced at critical junctions to levy on-the-spot fines on vehicles exceeding speed limits. These interventions have been instrumental in curbing the incidence of accidents, as per the Police assessment.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching