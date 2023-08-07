New trend on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Vehicles take diversions to bypass toll plazas

August 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented full-fledged toll collection on the Access Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, certain drivers have discovered convenient and alternative routes to evade paying the toll.

It has been three months since toll collection commenced on the Expressway and three toll plazas have been established at Gananguru in Srirangapatna taluk, Sheshagirihalli near Ramanagara and Kaniminike near Bidadi.

Despite this, the Expressway remains embroiled in disputes as some organisations protest against the toll tariff hikes, which have occurred twice, burdening road users financially.

Presently, the tariff entails a toll of Rs. 485 for cars on the same-day return journey and Rs. 630 after 24 hours, causing significant financial strain. To bypass toll payment, drivers travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru veer off-course before Gananguru, rejoining the Expressway via the service road near Thoobinakere.

A similar strategy is adopted to avoid the toll at Kanaminike, involving a deviation left towards the service road near Satya Apartment.

For approximately 10 km, they traverse with ease before reconnecting with the main road to access Bengaluru city prior to the NICE Road junction. Convenient openings near Srirangapatna, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Maddur, Channapatna and Ramanagara facilitate entry and exit from the service road parallel to the Expressway, proving advantageous for vehicle users.

It is reported that travellers adopt a comparable approach when journeying from Bengaluru to Mysuru. However, those financially capable of paying the toll prefer to remain on the main thoroughfare of the Expressway, eschewing any potential risks.

During a recent inspection of the Expressway, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar observed that drivers resort to shortcuts to evade the steep toll charges. Such actions might cease if toll charges were reduced.

Furthermore, the Expressway, constructed at a considerable cost, still exhibits certain shortcomings that require rectification.

Notably, numerous black spots persist, compounded by the growing traffic volume between Mysuru and the Thoobinakere junction in Mandya district, as well as the stretch between Kaniminike and the NICE Road junction in Bengaluru. These concerns were highlighted by the ADGP during his assessment.