Expressway changes the face of travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru

May 21, 2023

KSRTC’s e-bus service has over 1,000 daily happy customers

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) intercity electric bus (e-bus) between Mysuru and Bengaluru on the Expressway built between the two cities has seen an overwhelming response from the passengers who are using the service with more frequency now.

The trial run of just one bus procured from a Hyderabad-based company under the Centre’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme began on Jan. 16 and due to an electric response, the KSRTC now has eight such buses plying on the route on a daily basis and all of them have 100 percent occupancy.

After the successful trial run, eight more buses were introduced on Mar. 21 and every day, these buses, each carrying 43 passengers per trip, cover 24 trips. The buses are called ‘EV Power Plus’.

Every day, over 1,032 passengers take the bus and the monthly number has hit an average of 31,000 passengers.

The trips start from 6 am till 7 pm and as an advantage for travellers, the buses start from Mysuru’s Sub-Urban Bus Stand and stop at Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru and the final destination is Majestic Bus Stand (Subhashnagar) in Bengaluru. While Rs. 320 per passenger is charged till the Satellite Bus Stand, Rs. 340 is charged till Majestic.

Pulling premium customers

In fact, the timing of the electric bus introduction matched perfectly with the inauguration of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the KSRTC placed a significant bet on this service.

Launching the service, the KSRTC is attracting premium customers, who typically prefer train travel and is offering an eco-friendly and air-conditioned e-bus service.

Many passengers have hailed the accessibility, affordability, comfort, travel time, punctuality and convenience offered by the e-buses. As the buses are offering a comfortable and affordable journey, it is giving tough competition to the Railways that is operating premium services between Mysuru and Bengaluru in addition to a host of other regular trains.

Comparison with train travel

The Railways is operating two premium services — Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi Express — and both trains have an average journey time of two hours between Mysuru and Bengaluru. The AC chair car fare for Vande Bharat Express ranges from Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 which is inclusive of meals. A journey in Shatabdi Express is Rs. 315 and the fare increases based on demand or last-minute bookings due to the dynamic pricing policy.

Compare this with the EV Power Plus service where the fares are Rs. 320 and Rs. 340 with a travel time of approximately 2.30 to 2.45 hours between the two cities.

Popularity and pricing

It may be mentioned here that the journey time will reduce further to 2.15 to 2.30 hours once the Expressway is fully operational. However, the entire toll charge will be added to the ticket price once the full-fledged toll collection begins.

It remains to be seen how much fare will be charged on these buses and the popular public response might hinge on the pricing factor also.

With the popularity of e-buses, the KSRTC is also receiving positive feedback from environmental groups. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has said that the introduction of electric buses is a positive step towards reducing air pollution.

The KSPCB has said that it is working with KSRTC to ensure that the buses are properly maintained and operated. This will help to ensure that they continue to provide a clean and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Many advantages of e-buses

These buses are more environmental-friendly than traditional buses, as they do not produce emissions that contribute to air pollution.

They are quieter than traditional buses, which can make for a more pleasant travel experience for passengers.

They are more reliable than traditional buses, as they are less likely to break down.

They are more efficient than traditional buses, as they require less energy to operate.

e-buses Vs fast trains