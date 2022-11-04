‘Adopt a Heritage Building’ concept

November 4, 2022

District Heritage Panel to seek funds from corporates

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Heritage and Conservation Committee, which met at the official residence premises of Deputy Commissioner (DC) here last evening, discussed the feasibility of creating a corpus fund for maintenance of heritage buildings in Mysuru.

The meeting, which was chaired by DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also explored the possibility of seeking corporates and NGOs to ‘Adopt a Heritage Building’ to overcome funds shortage for maintaining listed heritage structures. The Panel members deliberated on the feasibility of establishing a corpus fund as per the provisions of the Zonal Regulations (Amendment) 2020 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act,1961. The Law also provides for seeking voluntary contribution towards the cost of maintaining any enlisted building or precinct.

Taking note of this provision, the meeting decided to approach corporate houses in Mysuru such as Infosys, Wipro, TVS, JK Tyres and NGOs like Namma Mysuru Foundation.

Pointing out that a few NGOs are keen on maintenance of prominent Circles such as K.R.Circle, Hardinge Circle and Ayurveda College Circle in the heart of the city, the members deliberated on asking those NGOs for taking up regular maintenance of the Circles. In addition, NRIs with roots in Mysuru or those interested in conservation of heritage can be approached for funds to be used purely for maintenance and conservation of listed heritage structures, the members opined.

Hoardings in core heritage area

The members took exception to violation of rules in the installation of hoardings and other display boards allowed by the MCC in core heritage area of the city.

Maintaining that the display boards erected at prominent Circles, near University of Mysore, KSOU, St. Joseph’s Educational Institutions in Jayalakshmipuram are not in compliance with heritage norms, they suggested maintenance of uniformity in the display of all hoardings and digital display boards in the core area in keeping with heritage norms.

DC bungalow compound dilapidated

The meeting, which took note of the dilapidated condition of the compound wall of the DC’s official residence on Hunsur road, suggested that the basement of the wall be raised by at least 2 ft, while keeping its heritage characteristics intact.

The Committee members also suggested that the official DC residence be painted in ivory white periodically so as to retain its original heritage characteristics.

The meeting was attended by Heritage Committee members Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Ravi Gundurao, Prof. Shakeeb-ur-Rehman, Prof. Lokesh, Narendra Kumar and Sharathchandra, Deputy Director of Heritage Department Manjula, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dineshkumar and other officials. At the end, it was resolved to convene a meeting of major corporate houses, individuals and NGOs interested in heritage conservation and take forward the concept of establishing a corpus fund and adoption/ sponsorship of a heritage building by them.