After repeated complaints of bribe for e-Khata: Finally Lokayukta raids 5 MCC Zonal Offices, 3 Town Panchayats

July 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following numerous public complaints that bribes ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1 lakh were being demanded from property owners at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Offices for getting e-Khata of properties and other related works done, the Lokayukta officials carried out raids on 5 MCC Zonal Offices and 3 Town Panchayats (TPs) in the city this morning.

The raids were simultaneously carried out on MCC Zonal Offices — 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9 and Srirampura, Bogadi and Rammanahalli Town Panchayats at about 11.30 am. During the raids, the Lokayukta officials, checked the records, files, registers and other documents and tallied the cash found with that of the actual official receipts, it is learnt.

The raids continued as we went to the press.

e-Property records work suspended for 8 days

Meanwhile, Karnataka Municipal Data Society (KMDS), in a press release, said that owing to activities related to e-Property (e-AASTHI) Database Server maintenance, the e-Property Mutation Module works has been suspended for 8 days from today. The KMDS, which has been formed to strengthen quality of Urban Local Government through e-Governance, hosts the database and application servers of ULBs in the State.