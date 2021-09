September 30, 2021

Alhaj Syed Magdoom (Mushtaq Ahmed), Proprietor of Raja Bangles on Dhanvantri Road & Meena Bazar on Sawday Road and a resident of C.V. Road 3rd Cross in Bannimantap ‘A’ Layout, passed away yesterday night at his residence following brief illness. He was 75.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Masjid-e-Hilal after Zohar prayers followed by burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.