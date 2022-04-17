April 17, 2022

Alijanab Alhaj Syed Rafiulla Hussain (83), retd. Mathematics Lecturer, President of Al-Badar Mosque, Rajivnagar, Mysuru and ex-President of Mewa, Mysuru, passed away yesterday evening following a brief illness at his residence in Rajivnagar here.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Al-Badar Masjid, Rajivnagar, followed by burial at Main Khabrasthan, behind Mysore Jail.

Condoled: MLA Tanveer Sait, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and other leaders have condoled his death.