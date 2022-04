April 17, 2022

Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Anwar Ahmed passed away last evening at his native place in Uttar Pradesh following brief illness. He had served at Subhani Saheb Khateeb-o-Imam Mohammadiya Masjid at Shanthinagar in Mysuru for many years.

He leaves behind his wife, four daughters and two sons. Funeral took place today at his native in UP, according to sources.