December 14, 2021

Alhaja Afshan Nasreen (53), wife of former District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Arif A. Mehkri and a resident of Subashnagar, passed away this morning at her residence in city following brief illness.

She leaves behind her husband, two sons and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road after Asar prayers (4.45 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.