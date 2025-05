May 12, 2025

Alhaja Asmathunnisa (90), wife of late Basheer Ahmed and a resident of No. 96, 2nd Main, Bannimantap C-Layout, passed away this morning in city.

She leaves behind four sons, three daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road after Asar prayers this evening, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.