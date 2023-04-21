‘All Duets Nite’ at Kalamandira on Apr. 23

April 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: V.N. Prasad and troupe will present a musical splendor ‘All Duets Nite’ at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city on Apr. 23 (Sunday) under the aegis of Rotary Ivory City Mysuru.

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s daughter Nasreen Ahmad and son-in-law Meraj Ahmad will attend the programme.

On Sunday, Prasad’s troupe is all set to render a musical extravaganza from the 1950s to 1980s of legendary singers like Md. Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Yesudas, Asha Bhonsle, Suman Kalyanpur, etc. commencing at 6 pm.

COVID took its toll on artistes and music lovers since early 2020. Mysuru witnessed one such concert presented by Dr. S.P. Balasubramanyam (SPB) in February, 2020 at the KSOU auditorium, in aid of community service projects of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM). Tragically, Dr. SPB himself succumbed to COVID in September, 2020.

It is only of late, cultural programmes have resumed all across the city. Happily, citizens have been enjoying and appreciating resumption of programmes of all art forms. Prasad (71 plus) had announced retirement from stage performances in 2019. But, the ever-loving and appreciative citizens of Mysuru persuaded Prasad to continue and so has bowed to the public demand.

The programme has been taken over by Rotary Ivory City Mysuru, a very dynamic and resurgent Club serving the community across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and in Africa.

Prasad’s team consisting of very well-trained singers like Syed Shabbir, Ashwin Prabhu, Hamsini S. Kumar, Jayanthi V. Bhat, Sheela B. Narayan and Mamata Prasad have enthralled Mysureans for decades. Prasad has included his own son Arun Kumar, Dr. Somanath and Dr. Seethalakshmi in this programme. With tenacious training and practice sessions, the team is all set to present a memorable evening this Sunday.

Selection of songs has been the forte of Prasad’s programmes. A combination of popular songs and classical numbers are packed. Compositions of Adinarayana Rao, ‘Kuhoo Kuhoo Bole Koyalia…’ from the film ‘Swarna Sundari’; Shankar Jaikishen’s ‘Ajhun Na Aaye Baalma…’ from ‘Sanj Aur Sawera’; Laxmikanth Pyarelal’s ‘Patta Patta Boota Boota…’ from ‘Ek Nazar’; BappiDa’s ‘Intihaan Hogayi Intzar Ki…’ from ‘Sharabi’; PanchamDa’s Killer stuff ‘Oo Soniye Maar Sutiya…’ (Punjabi Term for killer instinct) from ‘Caravan’; Salil Chowdhury’s ‘Janeman Janeman Tere Do Nayan…’ from ‘Chotisi Baat’; Usha Khanna’s ‘Shayad Meri Shadika Khayaal…’ from ‘Southen’; Ravi’s ‘E Raten E Mausam Nadika Kinara…’ from ‘Dilli Ki Thug’ etc. come under classics, popular ones like ‘Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu’; ‘Kehdoon Tumhe Ya Chup Rahoon’; ‘Piya Piya Piya Mora Jia Pukaare’; ‘Arrey Yaar Meri Tum Bhi Ho Gazab’; ‘Mangke Saath Tumhara’ etc. have been packed in a very carefully chosen combination.

Jayaram and party from Bengaluru will be playing the ‘Live Orchestra’ accompanied by three players from Mysuru. Syed Aftab Ahmad will be compering the event and also will sing one number ‘Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch.’

Music-lovers are requested to be seated between 5.45 pm and 6 pm. An overview of Rotary Ivory City will be presented at the beginning of the programme and in-between the songs. Main programme is scheduled to commence at 6.15 pm. Entry is free of cost.

Palliative Care Unit of SVYM has been permitted to seek donations from the floor.