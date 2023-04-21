‘More than two lakh cases of head and neck cancers reported in India’

April 21, 2023

Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

Mysore/Mysuru: Head and neck cancers (HNCs) are among the most prevalent forms of cancer accounting for more than one-sixth of the cancer patients around the world, said Dr. Raxith Sringeri, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO).

April is observed as the Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month to sensitise people about these cancers. An awareness programme was held at BHIO here on Thursday.

“Overall 57.5 percent of global HNCs occur in Asia, especially in India where it accounts for 30 percent of all cancers. Over 2,00,000 cases of HNCs occur each year in India. Consumption of tobacco plus smokers are at high risk for HNC. In BHIO, more than 2/3rd cases last year belonged to HNC and majority were effectively treated with our multidisciplinary treatment protocol. If detected early, HNC is curable. Surgery and Radiotherapy are the best treatment options. Chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immune therapies are some of the other additional modalities. In locally advanced cases, surgeries are usually paired with radiation therapy and chemotherapy as adjuvants,” said Dr. Raxith.

“With more than 30 years experience in cancer treatment and updated techniques, surgeons are able to perform vast majority of organ preservation surgery at BHIO with precision oncology care,” he added.

Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, Medical Superintendent and Senior Radiation Oncologist, BHIO, said “Radiation plays a key role in the management of HNCs in both curative and palliative intent. Newer advances in radiation like VMAT, IGRT, SBRT allow normal organ sparing and better functional outcomes like speech and swallowing including better cosmesis and preservation of salivary function. At BHIO we treat an average 1,500 HNC patients annually putting us at the forefront of head and neck management in Mysuru. We have the most advanced Machine Elekta Versa HD LINAC at BHIO offering the latest techniques of Radiation.”