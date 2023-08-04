All heritage arches in city to be renovated, illuminated

August 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A week after asking officers and engineers of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to prepare a Detailed Project Report to restore the Heritage Arch Gate at the entrance of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad, popular as heritage North Gate Arch, Mayor Shivakumar has assured that all the heritage arches of Mysuru will be conserved.

The arches will be restored as per the suggestions from the heritage experts and will be illuminated all year round. Mysuru is known for its majestic arches, pillars and gateways. These architectural marvels, which are a treat to watch, are the gifts from Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru.

During a visit of some of the arches in the heart of the city last evening, Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman-Shariff, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a member of the District Heritage Conservation Committee and Dasharath of Namma Mysuru Foundation, MCC Executive Engineer Sindhu and officials observed that some of the arches need a major facelift.

The team noted that only the arches that were built in all four directions of the Mysore Palace were well maintained. They are, Jayamarthanda Gate on the Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Jayarama and Balarama Gates on the northern part of the Palace, Brahmapuri Gate, Karikallu Thotti Gate opposite the MCC building, Amba Vilas Gate towards the South of the Palace near CADA (Cauvery) Office and the Varaha Gate.

The gates that need renovation and maintenance are, the one on Ashoka Road (Gunchi Gopura or watchman’s tower near the Government Gunchi School) which leads to St. Philomena’s Church from the Fountain Circle at N.R. Mohalla, gateway on Krishnaraja Boulevard that leads to Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the one located opposite Sub-Urban Bus Stand, the giant arch in front of the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road and the one located on the T. Narasipur Road that leads to Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

The Mayor assured that he will initiate steps soon to call short-term tenders to renovate, repair and maintain the gates with a 365-day illumination. The renovation works will be taken up with the grants from the MCC and they will be maintained and illuminated.

“The renovation works will be taken up in consultation with heritage experts and even structural repairs will be undertaken as per heritage norms,” he said. Shivakumar added that the renovation works will begin soon and by Dasara, the heritage arches will be illuminated.