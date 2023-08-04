CM calls on Union Transport Minister

August 4, 2023

Gadkari assures Siddu to send team to address Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway problems

Bengaluru: With frequent accidents taking its toll on the newly-built Access-controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of sending a team to rectify the flaws and address other issues concerning the Expressway.

Gadkari gave this assurance when CM Siddharamaiah called on him at Parliament Bhavan in New Delhi yesterday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed about the measures to be taken for preventing accidents on the Expressway and other issues such as water-logging etc., following which the Union Minister is said to have assured to depute a team to study the shortcomings and rectify them.

Siddharamaiah, who was accompanied by PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, also urged Gadkari to increase Government grants for National Highways for the year 2023-24 to Rs.10,000 crore.

The CM appealed the Union Minister to sanction Rs. 250 crore for carrying out repair of roads that have been destroyed by rains and floods, Rs. 50 crore for Highway repairs and maintenance and release of Rs.1,000 crore from Central road infrastructure funds for improvement of roads in the State.

Siddharamaiah also appealed to convert the 150 km Highway covering Kollegal, Gundlupet, Nanjangud and Mysuru to four-lane/six-lane roads and to grant permission for taking up road expansion works of the Highways that connects Tamil Nadu border with towns and cities of the State. He also explained Gadkari on how Highway expansion/construction would economically help Karnataka in the long run. The Union Minister is said to have assured to address the Highways issues raised by the Karnataka CM.