Swachh Survekshan – 2023: MCC seeks citizen feedback

August 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to ensure that Mysuru gets a higher ranking in the eighth edition of the Swachh Survekshan under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, this year, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has appealed to the residents to give their free and frank feedback on various online platforms facilitated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Citizens can give their feedback by using any of the five methods including- Swachhata app, Vote For Your City app, MyGov.in and QR code-based or by logging into https://sbmurban.org/feedback

There will be nine questions that a resident is put through and all the questions are on cleanliness. One can either click on the link https://sbmurban.org/feedback or scan a given QR code to give the feedback. Then one is greeted by the first page which says Swachh Survekshan 2023 and ‘get started’.

The resident is then asked for a phone number on which an OTP will be sent. Once registered, the resident can select the preferred language and continue. Before one is put through a series of nine questions to answer, the form will ask for location: State, district and city in which all three blocks need to be filled with ‘Mysuru’.

Nine questions

The page will also ask “have you been a resident of this urban body/city”, the gender and age. Then click ‘start survey’. The nine questions then begin: Is the waste collected daily from your household? Do you segregate waste separately in your household? Are the drains or nullahs in your neighbourhood visibly clean?

The portal will also ask you: Are you aware of the RRR- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle centre in your city? Have you recently used a community/public toilet in your city? Are the community/public toilets in the city clean and well-maintained? Are you aware that you can find the nearest toilet on digital maps? How will you rate the overall cleanliness of your neighbourhood?

The last and the ninth question is: How will you rate the overall cleanliness of your city? These last two questions have five options: Very satisfied, satisfied, neutral, unsatisfied and very unsatisfied. And then submit the form.

2023 theme: Waste to Wealth

The survey will remain open for receiving feedback till Aug. 20, 2023. The theme of Swachh Survekshan-2023 is ‘Waste to Wealth’- one of the key objectives under the mission aimed at promoting circularity in waste management.

“Cleanliness and environmentally friendly initiatives are not only about rankings but it’s our commitment and duty to keep the city clean and green all year round. Active participation of citizens in the survey will help us further improve services and higher rankings. We have already conducted many awareness programmes on this year’s survey and the QR Code has been pasted on the vehicles collecting waste,” said MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj.