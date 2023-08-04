Bengaluru tourist posing for selfie on bridge, fatally slips into Harangi River

August 4, 2023

Madikeri: A tourist from Bengaluru, fell into Harangi River while posing for a selfie photo on the bridge in front of Harangi Dam and was swept away.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (45) of Bengaluru. Sandeep, along with four of his friends had come to Harangi in a Benz car yesterday.

Sandeep was standing on the edge of the bridge in front of Harangi Dam posing for a selfie along with his friends, when he slipped into the River. He was swept away in front of his friends.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Kushalnagar, who rushed to the spot made attempts to trace the body but in vain.

As 2,000 cusecs of water is released from Harangi Dam, water is flowing in full force and there were chances of the body being swept away from under the bridge.

River rafters from Dubare were summoned to the spot, who also made attempts to locate the body of Sandeep. As it grew dark, the search operation was suspended in the evening.

The operation to trace the body of Sandeep in the river resumed this morning and the search team finally traced the body at about 150 metres away from the bridge and fished the body out.

The body was later shifted to Kushalnagar Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Kushalnagar Rural Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.