All Quiet at the CM’s Mysuru residence

September 28, 2024

CM holds closed-door meeting amid FIR fallout; Only Minister Byrathi Suresh and Legal Advisor Ponnanna were present

Mysuru: In contrast to the usual buzz, the CM’s house at T.K. Layout and surrounding roads were eerily quiet this morning, with only a few party workers, Police personnel and media persons hanging around the house.

When Siddaramaiah arrived at the Mysore Airport yesterday, over 2,000 supporters greeted him. However, the scene at his residence today was starkly different, with no visible crowd.

Typically, the CM’s residence is packed with people bringing applications whenever Siddaramaiah is in Mysuru. Today, however, no one was seen seeking to meet him.

The CM had cancelled all his morning engagements and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy visited the residence to seek further instructions.

Closed-door meeting

While there was silence outside the CM’s residence, inside the house there was a closed-door meeting going on to discuss political and legal strategies after the Lokayukta filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B.M. Parvathi.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and the CM’s Legal Advisor, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, were the first to arrive.

Sources indicate that Suresh and Ponnanna, along with Siddaramaiah, were locked in discussions for more than one hour, focusing on the implications of the FIR on the image of CM and the Congress party.

Though details of the meeting remain undisclosed, only Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Ponnanna were present in the meeting.

Madikeri cure for headache!

Later, Byrathi Suresh, when he stepped out after the meeting and reporters asked him if he had come to discuss the MUDA issue, he said: “I was on my way to Madikeri because of a headache and I just stopped by on my way there.”

He then insisted that nothing untoward had transpired under his watch and expressed confidence in facing any legal challenges that may arise from the MUDA issue.