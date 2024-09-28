Women power showcased on Day-4 of Yuva Sambhrama

September 28, 2024

Mysuru: Yuva Sambhrama events held at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri yesterday highlighted the achievements of women with students from various colleges performing to songs dedicated to ‘Naari Shakti’

More than 40 all girls teams showcased their talent much to the delight of the audience. At first, the students of Government PU College for Girls, People’s Park, Mysuru, presented a programme highlighting the concept of national integration and role of women in building an egalitarian society. The team of students from MMK&SDM PU College for Women showcased the contributions of farmers to our country, while Government College for Women, Maddur, paid rich tributes to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Later, the students of Vani Vilas PU College highlighted the legacy of Mysore Dasara on stage followed by a performance on Constitution of India by the team of Govt. First Grade College, Chamarajanagar.

Tribute to ‘Arjuna’: The students of JSS College for Women, Saraswathipuram, presented a dance ballet depicting the Jumboo Savari with ‘Arjuna’ carrying the Golden Howdah. Following this, the students of Teresian College, Mysuru, performed Peacock dance much to the delight of the audience.

Students of Sri Vinayaka PU College for Women, Bengaluru, performing the Maha Kali dance.

Team of Government PU College for Girls, Periyapatna, presenting a ballet showcasing the love story of Radha and Krishna.

Later, the team of Government PU College for Girls, Periyapatna, presented a ballet showcasing the love story of Radha and Krishna. This was followed by Maha Kali dance by students of Sri Vinayaka PU College for Women, Bengaluru and Shiva Tandava by student of Government PU College for Women, Nanjangud.

Mountaineer Dr. Usha Hegde being felicitated by Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri yesterday. State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary, State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and others are seen.

Felicitation: On the occasion, the organisers felicitated women achievers including State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary, State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Mountaineer Dr. Usha Hegde, Designer Palash Biddappa and Yoga Exponent H. Kushi.