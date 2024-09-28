Yuva Dasara Tickets to go online this evening or tomorrow morning

September 28, 2024

Mysuru: Music-lovers were a worried lot as the Yuva Dasara tickets were not available online yesterday (Sept. 27). The District Administration had earlier announced that the online sale of tickets would commence from Friday morning.

However, since it did not go online yesterday, it left many music lovers anxious.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that tickets would be made available for online sale this evening or latest by tomorrow morning.

Stating that there was no need for any anxiety, the DC said sufficient tickets would be available online.

“There is a delay in online sale of tickets as we are waiting for the completion of the contracts signing by the artistes performing at Yuva Dasara,” he said.

Special Galleries for Online Ticket Holders

The District Administration will be setting up two exclusive galleries — Gallery 1 and Gallery 2 — for audience who have purchased online tickets.

While the tickets for Gallery 1 are priced at Rs. 8,000 each, Gallery 2 tickets are priced at Rs. 5,000 each. About 10,000 tickets will be on sale everyday on www.mysoredasara.gov.in and www.bookmyshow.com

Gold Cards still available online

Meanwhile, people seem to be disinterested in purchasing Gold Cards, Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade tickets as there are plenty of tickets available online despite going up for sale a couple of days ago.

While there have been instances of tickets being sold out within few minutes earlier, this year the online sale seems to be slow.