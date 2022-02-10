Allegation of irregularities in K-SET disappointing: Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar

February 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that allegation of irregularities in the K-SET exam last year was extremely disappointing, KSOU Archaeology Department’s Research Centre Head Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar observed that all concerned should ensure that there is no scope for such allegations in the future.

He was speaking after releasing a study book on General paper (Compulsory paper) of UGC-NET/JRF/K-SET exams brought out by Sapna Book House at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday.

Maintaining that competitive exams conducted by the UGC and other academic bodies should become more valuable, Dr. Iyengar said that any erosion in education and exams will lessen the credibility of the society.

Stressing on the need for having good teachers, he said that K-SET plays a key role in the selection of able and capable teachers and as such its sanctity should be maintained at any cost.

Pointing out that there was a time when jobs were guaranteed with the successful clearance of UPSC, UGC, K-SET and such other exams, he said that times have changed now with education and exams losing their values.

Maharaja Sanskrit College Principal Dr. K.M. Mahadevaiah said that the National Education Policy-2020 will usher in a change in the society. Maintaining that NEP will help in building morality among the student community and a value-based society, he said that Sanskrit should also grow along with our mother-tongue Kannada.

Social worker K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Vishweswaraya Housing Co-operative Society Director M.Venkatesh, Sapna Book House representative M.N.Manju and others were present.

The book is compiled by Dr. B. Anupama, Dr. Kavitha Biradar, H.S. Arun Kumar and Ramesh S. Puttannanavar, all faculty of Bengaluru’s Karnataka Sanskrit University.