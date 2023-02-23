Alleged sexual assault case on Rakhi Sawant’s husband: City Police take accused into custody

February 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police have taken custody of Adil Khan Durani, husband of Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, who is accused of sexually assaulting a foreign student in city. Adil, who was in custody of Mumbai Police, was taken into custody by Mysuru Police and was brought to Mysuru yesterday morning.

Following a complaint of sexual assault by an Iranian student, who was residing at Gokulam in city, V.V. Puram Police had registered a case of rape and cheating on Adil Khan Durani.

Inspector Mohan, who obtained a body warrant from the Court, took custody of Adil, who was already in custody of Mumbai Police in a cheating case, following a complaint from his wife Rakhi Sawant and brought him to Mysuru yesterday morning.

After interrogating Adil at V.V. Puram Police Station, Adil was produced before a Court and the Police had submitted an application to the Court seeking custody of Adil for further interrogation, following which the Court handed over Adil to Police custody till Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant’s Advocate, who was present at the Court, explained about the cheating by Adil to Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant, who spoke to media persons in the Court premises, said that she had legally married Adil and added that Mumbai Police had arrested Adil on dowry charges besides stating that Adil had taken Rs. 1.6 crore from her and had cheated her.

Stating that she had hopes on Mysuru Court, Rakhi said that Adil, who had caused injustice to her, should be punished.

N.N. Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan said that Adil, who is now in the custody of V.V. Puram Police for further questioning, will be produced before the Court on Feb. 27.