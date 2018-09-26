Allowance of Rs. 10,000 a month for Kodagu flood victims: Minister

Bengaluru: The State government has decided to pay Rs. 10,000 every month to those who lost their houses in the recent floods in Kodagu till permanent structures are built for them, instead of constructing temporary houses.

Speaking at Vikasa Soudha here yesterday, Minister for Housing U.T. Khader said that the proposal to construct temporary sheds was dropped. Till the houses were constructed for the affected people, the government has decided to give Rs. 10,000 compensation to each of the families which lost everything.

“The government had earlier decided to build temporary sheds for flood victims. The decision was, however, scrapped as it was thought better to disburse a compensation of Rs. 10,000 to each family, till permanent shelters are built,” he said.

Around 700-800 families have lost their houses in the disaster in the district and they were identified. It was decided to construct model houses at a cost of Rs. 6 lakh each on the place to be identified by the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner, he said.

The State-level Committee had accorded permission to build one lakh houses under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme and orders had been issued build over 49,500 houses across the State.

The construction will commence at the earliest, he said. It has also been decided that 23,152 houses would be constructed through the Slum Area Development Board and tenders have been finalised for that, he said.

Rural housing

Beneficiaries of housing schemes implemented by the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited (RGRHCL) would now have time till Oct. 15 to submit applications for release of funds that have been locked over non-compliance of norms, said Khader.

The Minister said that the Department had decided to extend the deadline to ensure that genuine beneficiaries do not miss out on the opportunity.