Aloka Tree Park in city outskirts a non-starter

July 17, 2023

Forest Department maintains it as a Bamboo Park

Tree Parks set up at Alanahalli and Chamundi Foothill

Mysore/Mysuru: The ambitious project to establish Timber Tree Parks in Mandya and Mysuru districts proposed by Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre notwithstanding, the much-anticipated Aloka Tree Park on the outskirts of Mysuru has remained a non-starter.

Originally introduced to enhance the green cover in urban areas, the Aloka Tree Park was set to transform the landscape of Mysuru. The Aloka Tree Park, situated near Aloka Palace in Yelwal, was inaugurated in October 2016. However, progress has been sluggish, with limited activity within the Park’s sprawling 530-acre expanse.

The initial plan for the Aloka Tree Park included the planting of more than 50,000 trees, aiming to not only provide a refreshing environment for the city but also contribute to the overall greenery of the region. The focus was on nurturing 50 diverse and indigenous species of trees. However, due to unforeseen challenges, the realisation of these ambitious goals has been put on hold, leaving the Park’s potential untapped.

A forest official, speaking anonymously to Star of Mysore this morning, acknowledged that the Tree Park project did not materialise as intended, expressing hope for its future revival. Currently, the Aloka Tree Park features a natural bamboo grove, once a resting ground for Dasara elephants that traversed the jungles before heading into the city. Additionally, the park offers recreational activities for children, including cycling and walking paths, as well as open playgrounds.

Although the Aloka Tree Park may be experiencing setbacks, the Forest Department has made strides in other areas. Notably, the Alanahalli Forest Tree Park, spanning 100 acres on the outskirts of Mysuru, showcases a diverse array of trees, including bamboo, sandalwood and teak.

Visitors can explore walking trails, a butterfly park and a designated bird-watching area, immersing themselves in nature’s splendour. The Alanahalli Tree Park is open daily and it has a vast collection of trees that are over 8 years old. The park, having many recreational activities for children — is open from morning till evening and is a favourite place for walkers and children.

Another noteworthy creation by the Forest Department is the Chamundeshwari Daivi Vana, a popular tourist destination nestled at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Covering 100 acres of lush greenery, this forest serves as a sanctuary for various tree species, including sandalwood, teak and bamboo. Its verdant beauty is especially captivating during the monsoon season.

Tree Parks at Varuna, H.D. Kote and T. Narasipur: DCF

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Mysuru Circle Dr. K.N. Basavaraju said that as per the Forest Minister’s directive, Tree Parks will be set up at Varuna, H.D. Kote and T. Narasipur where there are no Tree Parks. “We have started the process of identifying the land in those Constituencies and trees will be planted in a massive scale once the boundaries are demarcated,” he said.

“In Nanjangud, we have set up a Tree Park and work is under progress. In Mysuru, we already have Chamundeshwari Daivi Vana, Alanahalli Tree Park, Saalumarada Thimmakka Park at Malalavadikere in Jayanagar, Lingambudhi Tree Park and Bamboo Park at Aloka. All these are well-maintained and there is no need to set up new Tree Park in Mysuru,” Dr. Basavaraju said.