Mosquitoes cause 50% of deaths in the world, claims Dr. Chidambara

July 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara has said: “About 50 percent of deaths are caused by mosquito-borne diseases in the world. Hence, people should keep their surroundings clean and so also the neighbours to lead a healthy life.”

Dr. Chidambara was speaking at a workshop on controlling dengue and Chikungunya organised as a part of National Health Mission by Health and Family Welfare Department, at late Chikkamadu auditorium in H.D. Kote town on July 14.

Dr. Chidambara said: “20 years ago, 70 out of 100 used to suffer from epidemics (communicable diseases) and 30 were affected by non-communicable diseases. But the situation has changed now and 30 percent are affected by communicable diseases and 70 percent by non-communicable diseases. non-communicable diseases like Blood Pressure, diabetes and others are on the rise. We are determined to achieve the target of TB (Tuberculosis) Mukt Bharat by 2025. Since mosquitoes have been the cause of 50 percent deaths, efforts are on to prevent their reproduction than controlling the diseases spread by them.”

More than one lakh species of mosquitoes are found in the world and over 100 among them are scientifically considered as dangerous to humans. Mysuru district is now Malaria free, but there is a possibility that the disease may spread from other districts and we need to take steps to prevent it.

Since January this year no deaths due to dengue have been caused so far, said Dr. Chidambara who appealed to Municipal Councillors to take preventive steps by maintaining cleanliness in their Wards.

