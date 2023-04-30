Amidst Modi, Modi, Modi chants, PM holds road show in Mysuru 

April 30, 2023

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega road show in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies and conducted two road shows.

In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular Jumboo Savari witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister’s roadshow passed through the Raja Marga from the Vidyapeeth Circle to Gun House Circle to the Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle) via K.R. Circle, Ayurveda College Circle, Old RMC Yard, Moulana Abul Kalam Circle.

The rally was, however, cut short near the Bishop’s House due to paucity of time. Originally, the rally was to culminate at the Millennium Circle (LIC Circle). After ending the road show, the PM’s convoy headed towards the Mysuru Airport via the Ring Road and flew to New Delhi in a special plane.

Locals, as well as the thousands of tourists who had landed in Mysuru, converged on the road show route and were joyous to see the PM waving at them enthusiastically. People gathered on both sides of the road waving at the PM and he responded. Many threw flowers at the open vehicle. The grand show was held amidst deafening chants of Modi, Modi, Modi.

Modi flew into Mysuru and landed at Oval Grounds from Belur in Hassan district after addressing his third public meeting of the day. After landing, his cavalcade with the PM in a closed vehicle moved from Kautilya Circle to MUDA Cirlce on Radhakrishna Road and headed towards Gun House via the Chamaraja Double Road.

The PM was traditionally welcomed amid the tunes of Naadaswara at Gun House Circle at the South Gate of the Mysore Palace. MLA S.A. Ramadas welcomed the Prime Minister with Mysore peta and saffron silk shawl and a hamper of 18 Mysuru specialties or brands including Agarbathis, Mysore sandal soap, vilyedele and others. Later, the PM mounted on a specially designed vehicle. The roadshow reflected the culture and tradition of the region.

Flanked by MP Pratap Simha, Former Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Ramdas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru ‘Peta’ and the saffron shawl. Eshwarappa recently announced retirement from electoral politics, while sitting MLA Ramdas was denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections and he gracefully accepted it.

Over 15 cultural troupes of men and women in traditional attire walked all along the road. While men wore ‘Peta’ and ‘Kurta’, women were in attire resembling that of Bharatanatyam dancers. Many were also dressed in traditional Kodava attire.

BJP flags, festoons and the Prime Minister’s posters and cut-outs dotted the roads. Artists also performed Bharatanatyam at Gun House Circle, artists of the Chilipili Gombe team performed near Devaraja Market while the Dollu Kunitha team performed near K.R. Hospital.

Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, the district headquarters town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the roadshow in Mysuru.