Animal adoption continues at Zoo

The following persons have adopted the animals of Mysuru Zoo under ‘Adoption of Animals’ scheme by paying the adoption fee: Dr. Kodira A. Kushalapa IFS (retd.), Mysuru – Great Indian Hornbill (1.1.2021 to 31.12.2021) – Rs. 5,000; H.K. Balasuri, Bengaluru – Indian Muntjac (2.1.2021 to 1.1.2022) – Rs. 5,000; V. Jagadish, Mysuru – Black Panther (19.12.2020 to 18.1.2021) – Rs. 3,000; Namitha Smruthi, Bengaluru – Black Buck (23.12.2020 to 22.12.2021) – Rs. 7,500; Harshitha, Mysuru – Rat Snake (21.12.2020 to 20.12.2021) – Rs. 1,000, according to a press release from the Zoo Executive Director.
