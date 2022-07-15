APMC traders observe bandh in protest against 5% GST

July 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the Centre’s decision to impose 5 percent GST (Goods and Services Tax) on branded and packaged food grains and products, the traders of APMC Yard at Bandipalya on Nanjangud Road observed a bandh today.

Following a Statewide bandh call by APMC Merchants Association and Rice Mill Owners Association, about 800 foodgrain shops in APMC Market and about 80 in Old Santhepet area in the heart of the city remained shut today, which severely affected wholesale trading across the city. However, the vegetable market and shops selling other articles in APMC were open.

The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) had extended support to the bandh.

APMC Commission agents, purchasers, traders and Labour Unions too had announced their support to the bandh.

Contending that the 5% GST on branded and packaged food products is an additional burden on both the traders and consumers, the APMC traders argued that the imposition of GST (which will come into force from July 18) will shoot up the prices of foodgrains, which is going to impact the poor, middle and labour class.

The traders submitted a memorandum to MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju at MCCI office on D. Devaraj Urs Road, to be forwarded to the Government. The memorandum urged the Government to review the decision to impose 5 percent GST on foodgrains.

Mysuru Grain Merchants Association President Basavaraju, Vice-President S. Prakash, Secretary R. Anand, Executive Committee members Shyam, Dinesh, R.M. Satish, Venkatesh and others were part of the traders delegation that submitted a memorandum.