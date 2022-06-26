Apollo BGS Hospitals start Emergency and Day Care Centre in Hunsur

June 26, 2022

Hunsur: Apollo BGS Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Mysuru, recently launched the Emergency and Day Care Centre in Hunsur.

MLAs U.T. Khader and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah inaugurated the centre in the presence of MLA H.P. Manjunath, Dr. Srinath, Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, H.S. Ashok Kumar, MRNV Trust, Samina Parveen, City Municipal Council (CMC) President, Deva Nayaka, CMC Vice-President, Senior doctors, nurses, HoDs and staff of Apollo BGS Hospitals.

The centre aims to provide quality healthcare and immediate medical attention during emergencies to the people of Hunsur and the surrounding region.

It offers IP & OP Services under various specialities like Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Urology, Gynaecology, ENT, General Surgery and Paediatrics along with facilities like Day Care, Lab & Diagnostics, Radiology, OT, ECG, Echo, TMT and a fully equipped emergency unit.

Medical emergencies like Stroke, Heart Attacks, Road Traffic Accidents or Trauma cases come uninvited and if not attended to it with precision care can prove to be fatal. The presence of Apollo Hospitals will help the people of Hunsur and the surrounding region to avail medical emergency care and services 24×7.

“Apollo Hospitals, Hunsur, is a full-fledged, fully equipped hospital with specialists and doctors under various specialities and trained paramedics available 24×7 for all kinds of emergencies. The availability of a free ambulance will enable patients to reach the hospital on time during any medical emergency. During critical cases, if tertiary care is required, the critically ill patient will be sent to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, in a fully equipped, GPS-enabled ambulance with doctor and paramedic support,” said N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

MLA Manjunath said “Apollo Hospitals is known for excellence in healthcare. The presence of Apollo Emergency and Day Care Centre at Hunsur is a boon to the city and will certainly benefit the people of Hunsur and surrounding region.”

Senior doctors of Hunsur were felicitated on the occasion in presence of prominent leaders and members of Hunsur and the surrounding region.