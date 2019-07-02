Appeal to rename AIISH after Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar
News

Appeal to rename AIISH after Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

Mysuru: President of the HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR)  Foundation Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that she has written a letter to the Union Government to re-name All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) after her father-in-law Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of the erstwhile Mysore State.

Addressing a press conference at the Mysore Palace here on June 29, to highlight about the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (Sri JCW) to be inaugurated by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala on July 18, she said, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar donated 20 acres of land at Kurubarahalli, at the foot of Chamundi Hill, to develop AIISH. “However, AIISH exchanged the land with the University of Mysore (UoM) which was developed near Manasagangothri campus. I have urged the Government to re-name the Institute after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. The 20-acre land, which is with the UoM now, should also be named as Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar campus,” she said.

The University of Mysore has also accepted the proposal of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to name the campus near foot of Chamundi Hill after Sri JCW and the same will be placed before the Syndicate for approval, said a source in the University.

Commemorative stamp

Pramoda Devi said that she has requested the Union Government to release a commemorative stamp as part of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar birth centenary celebrations.

A 15-member Committee has selected the achievers in various fields like Sanskrit, Kannada, Philosophy, Wildlife, Agriculture (farmer), Karnatak Music, Sports, Cinema, Yoga and outstanding contribution to society. They will all be  honoured, with a citation and a medal on July 18, she added.

July 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching