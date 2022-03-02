Aramanamada Sunny Aiyappa of Gajamukh Security no more

March 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Aramanamada Sunny Aiyappa (72), MD of Gajamukh Security and a resident of #73, 3rd Cross, Jayalakshmipuram, passed away at a private hospital in city early this morning.

He leaves behind his wife Pushpa, son Amith, daughter Namitha, daughter-in-law Rishik, son-in-law Anil, grand-children and a host of relatives and friends.

A native of Besagoor in South Kodagu, Sunny Aiyappa had established Gajamukh Security in Mysuru in 1978. Cremation took place at 3.30 pm today at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam, according to family sources.