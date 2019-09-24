Arjuna in musth, stops on road during rehearsal

September 24, 2019

Mysuru: Howdah elephant Arjuna, who is reportedly to be in musth, stopped in the middle of the road during the rehearsal of carrying the wooden howdah yesterday.

Training for the Dasara elephants including Arjuna is being conducted every day on the Jumboo Savari route so that the elephants get familiarised with the route, the sound of traffic and also the crowd.

Yesterday too, the training commenced in the morning and after moving for a short distance, Arjuna, who showed signs of musth, turned across and stopped in the middle of the road near Devaraja Market. Female elephants were brought near him and it was only after that Arjuna moved ahead.

As the elephants moved via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Bamboo Bazaar, the public took selfies with the elephants.

Arjuna, who carries the Golden Howdah during Jumboo Savari, is being made to carry the wooden howdah so that he could carry the Golden Howdah with ease at the grand finale.

Vet Dr. Nagaraju clarifies

Meanwhile, Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraju has clarified that Arjuna is not in musth. He said that elephants usually turn to a side while attending to nature’s call and added that yesterday Arjuna had stopped in the middle road to attend nature’s call.

