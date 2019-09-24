Yuva Sambhrama – Day 7: Tribal kids have a gala time

September 24, 2019

Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee felicitates Mahouts and Kavadis

Mysuru: Children of Mahouts and Kavadis, who have accompanied their parents to take part in this year’s Dasara festival, were in for a treat yesterday as they got to see college students dance to various songs on Day-7 of the ongoing ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here.

The Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee had invited Mahouts and Kavadis, along with their family members, to witness yesterday’s event.

Mahouts and Kavadis, who were felicitated by Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri yesterday, are seen with their children, guests and Committee Members.

Seating arrangement to special guests was made in the VIP gallery from where they watched students from various colleges perform.

The Committee also felicitated the guardians of Dasara elephants to express their gratitude on behalf of every Mysurean. Later, the audience at the Yuva Sambhrama witnessed a group dance by children of Mahouts and Kavadis.

St. Joseph’s Degree College, Somwarpet, Kodagu.

Earlier, the day’s event began with special children of Rangaro Memorial School For Disabled, Mysuru, paying tributes to ‘Negilayogis,’ the farmers, recreating the farming activities on stage which attracted a standing ovation by the audience.

Then came the students of Adamya Rangashale who took the gathering at the venue on a retro journey by shaking their legs to popular songs of 80s and 90s such as ‘Thai Thai Thai Thai Bangari’, ‘Prethiye Nan Usiru’, ‘Baare Santhege Hogona Ba’, ‘Mary Mary Mary I Love You’, ‘Yaare Neenu Roja Hoove’ among others.

JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru.

Students of St. Joseph’s Institute PU College in Rajivnagar presented a programme based on the theme ‘Kannada and Culture’ by dancing to songs such as ‘Nam Jeeva Kano Kannada’, ‘Kannadada Maatu Channa’ and ‘Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku.’

Students of Sri Adichunchanagiri First Grade College, H.D. Kote, performing at ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ in city last evening

Later, students of various other colleges including Maharani’s Government PU College (Commerce Division); Sri Adichunchanagiri First Grade College, H.D. Kote; St. Joseph’s First Grade College, Somwarpet, Kodagu; Special Kids of Aashianaa an Institute for Special Children, Mysuru, JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, Sri Cauvery First Grade College, Mysuru and Varthur Government First Grade College, Bengaluru, performed last evening.



