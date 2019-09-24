Mahila and Makkala Dasara from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

September 24, 2019

‘Udyami Sambhrama’ expo at J.K. Grounds



Mysuru: Mahila and Makkala Dasara (Women and Children’s Dasara) will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 at J.K. Grounds and at Jaganmohan Palace.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle, who is also the Minister of Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, will inaugurate ‘Rangoli Chittara’ at 7.30 am in front of the Mysore Palace in the presence of MLA S.A. Ramdas. Later at 11 am she will inaugurate Mahila Dasara at J.K. Grounds, said Dr. Prem Kumar, Deputy Special Officer for Mahila and Makkala Dasara.

Addressing a press conference at Vartha Bhavan here yesterday, he said that apart from Minister Jolle, Rubina Nadaf, a sixth standard student from Haveri District and SaReGaMaPa-fame singers visually challenged Sangeetha and Nayana Nagaraj will inaugurate Makkala Dasara.

There will also be ‘Udyami Sambhrama,’ an exhibition-cum-sale of products by women entrepreneurs at J.K. Grounds where nearly 60 stalls will be put up, he said. About 300 children from each Hobli will be brought in six KSRTC buses for five days and Tourist Guides will take them on a guided tour of Zoo, Palace and heritage venues.

Rural Literacy and Health Programme (RLHP) NGO with whom the Dasara Committee has tied up will create awareness on the effects of drugs, begging and there will also be plastic-free and environment-friendly programmes, he said.

Five-day events

On Sept. 30, students from Balakiyara Balamandira will present Dollu Kunita and Kamsaale and Balakara Balamandira students will present Yakshagana between 12 noon and 2 pm. Between 3 and 6 pm, Sumadhura Musical Trust, Samskruthika Sourabha Samsthe will present Rasamanjari. From 6 pm to 8 pm, Smt. Vijayamurthy Nartana Shala students will present Bharatanatyam.

Essay on Chandrayaan

On Sept. 30, there will also be an essay contest on ‘Chandrayaan’ for High School students while fancy dress, elocution, drawing and quiz for Primary and Middle School students.

On Oct. 1, between 10 am and 1 pm, women from various taluks of the district will present folk dance titled ‘Janapada Siri.’ A humour programme ‘Nage Honalu’ will be presented by renowned humorist Sudha Baragur later.

From 2 pm to 5 pm, various competitions like folk songs, film songs and group dance competitions, a fashion show contest for mothers and daughters titled ‘Bhandavya’ and ‘Desi girls’ fashion show contest will be held. Between 6 and 8 pm, there will be folk songs and group dance.

Hakki Kalarava

On Oct. 2, after Gandhi Jayanti celebrations between 11 am and 4 pm, Chinnara Dasara by Anganwadi children will be held. Later, there will be a programme by SaReGaMaPa and Dance Karnataka fame child prodigy Jnana. Between 4 and 8 pm, students of Nakshatra Foundation will present a short play ‘Namma Kanasu.’ Senior Rangayana artiste Geetha Montadka will present mimicry show titled ‘Hakki Kalarava.’ SaReGaMaPa-fame children Nayana Nagaraju, Rohan Gowda, Rithvik and Raj will present cultural programmes. Talking Doll programme by Bigg Boss fame Suma Rajkumar will be held later.

Contests

On Oct. 3, between 10 am and 2 pm, differently-abled children from schools across the district will present cultural programmes. There will also be a drawing and painting contest for degree college girl students on ‘Women Empowerment.’

There will be various competitions for senior citizens between 3 and 9 pm. From 5 to 6 pm, cultural programme will be presented by Samarthanam Angavikalara Samsthe. From 6 to 8 pm, cultural programmes by specially-abled children above 18 years and an orchestra by specially-abled Sundar Jempets.

Fireless cooking

On Oct. 4, the last day of Mahila and Makkala Dasara, Bigg Boss, Oggarane Dabbi and Super Dampathi fame Murali will conduct Fireless Cooking, limerick contests between 10 am and 4 pm. From 4 to 6 pm, international mimicry artist Gopi will present a show and at 6 pm the valedictory function will be held.

