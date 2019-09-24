Tragedy-in-the-making?

September 24, 2019

Visvesvaraya Bhavan at K.R. Circle

Tragedies are striking the heritage character of Namma Mysuru. First it was the Lansdowne Building roof that came crashing and the debate continues whether to demolish for a similar or modern structure and waiting for more rains, a natural process for weakening the structure and let nature take the decision. Secondly, it was the crashing of Northern portion of Devaraja Market — both in Central Business District (CBD).

Looks like the third one is in-the-making — the famous business structure Visvesvaraya Bhavan in KR Circle.

Visvesvaraya Bhavan is MCC’s property and the tenants include saree houses, banks, clubs, doctors, advocates, Chartered Accountants including the doyens Shanmukhaiah & Pandurang, post office, book stores, electrical, paan shops, cigarette and other tobacco products retailers, eateries, newspaper offices and a host of other business shops. These tenants have been in occupation for decades and rents being paid to MCC is pittance compared with the existing market rents in this well-known Central Business District of Heritage City of Mysuru. While the outer facade appears colour washed and okay, but inside it is to be seen to be believed:

Cellar floor is water-logged, stinking, breeding ground for mosquitoes, dengue centre, weakening the foundation. Early morning, locals residing in the area use the water in cellar for cleaning, used plastic carry bags picked up from the streets around for reselling them to shop-keepers for packaging purposes. They are also seen cleaning themselves and washing clothes. Shop-keepers say that some people use the cellar as toilet.

Staircases: Ghutka spit on staircase walls, dirty, unhealthy broken slippery steps and not un-whitewashed walls, for how long, we do not know!

Interiors and top floor: Garbage-filled on walls with gaping holes, electrical and cable wires hanging everywhere dangerously, broken windows, plaster peeling off from walls and roof, water-logging on terrace etc.

Prevention is better than cure

This sorry state of affairs of the famous landmark building has to be taken seriously. Similar sorry state of affairs exist in the case of Mandi Mohalla Chikka Market and Agrahara Vani Vilas Market.

These markets have heritage value and are a way of life for Mysureans. They are fond of them and are very much used to travel from other extensions for their purchases. MCC needs money for refurbishing and strengthening such buildings.

The Mayor, MCC Commissioner and elected representatives must make it a point to periodically inspect these landmark centres of tourism value and issue directions. Rents being paid needs revision but without improvement of infrastructural services, shop-keepers may refuse.

A Committee may be formed under the Mayor to discuss issues for raising money for maintenance before Visvesvaraya Bhavan becomes weak and follow Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings.

World famous Dasara is just a few days away and it is to be cautioned that unless and otherwise a ban on using the roof top is issued, hundreds of people may use the terrace of Visvesvaraya Bhavan to witness the Dasara procession on Vijayadashami Day.

—Vasanthkumar Mysoremath, Ex-Member, JnNURM Committee on Solid Waste Management of MCC, Environmentalist, Social & Consumer Activist

