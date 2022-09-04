Arogya Dasara from Sept. 26

September 4, 2022

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of physical and mental fitness to the forefront of people’s consciousness and there is certainly an increased focus on overall wellness. Awareness of public health has increased considerably with both people and Governments understanding its importance leading to the scaling up of facilities in public and private sectors.

Healthcare will be the focus of grand Dasara too that is being held after two years of low-key and restricted festivities. As part of the celebrations, a nine-day Arogya Dasara (Health Dasara) will be organised from Sept. 26.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare is spearheading the mega event that will be held in all the taluks and in Mysuru city. These camps will be held in association with private hospitals. Health Exhibitions will also be held in Mysuru and its taluks and even here, the private hospitals will be roped in.

Health camps will be held in Mysuru, Hunsur, T. Narasipur, K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote taluks at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Taluk Hospitals and the focus of the Arogya Dasara is heart ailments and cancer treatment.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad said that apart from heart ailments and cancer detection, the Arogya Dasara will provide basic treatments to ailments including contagious diseases and create awareness on wellness and cleanliness.

“The symptom screening will be free. Medication will also be provided free by the sponsoring hospitals and in case there is a need for advanced treatment and admission to hospitals, they will be provided funding under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme. The sponsoring hospitals will get a chance of brand-building,” he added.

Health Exhibitions will also be held in each taluk and there will be 8-10 stalls creating awareness on diseases, wellness, vaccination and medication to achieve longevity. “The focus of the Arogya Dasara is on heart ailments and cancer as many youngsters are dying of late. We will go to the taluk level with equipment like ECG, ECHO and others to screen the population,” he added.

In Mysuru city, the venue of the Arogya Dasara and the Healthcare Exhibition has not been decided yet, Dr. Prasad added.

Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital will lead the Arogya Dasara at Mysuru taluk (Yelwal PHC), Apollo BGS Hospitals will conduct the Arogya Dasara at Hunsur Taluk Hospital, Spandana Hospital at T. Narasipur Taluk Hospital, Manipal Hospital at K.R. Nagar Taluk Hospital, Clearmedi Radiant Hospital at Periyapatna Taluk Hospital for cancer ailments, Narayana Hrudayalaya at Nanjangud Taluk Hospital and Brindavan Hospital will conduct Arogya Dasara at H.D. Kote Taluk Hospital.