NDA and CDS exams held

September 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams, which are the gateways to tri-services (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the Indian Armed Forces, were held at six centres spread across the city today.

While NDA exam is conducted for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings, CDS is conducted for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy.

Both the written exams were held in two sessions.

A total of 1,442 candidates had registered at the six centres for the NDA exam, out of which 820 attended, while 622 were absent. Likewise, 573 candidates had registered for CDS exam, out of which 309 attended, while 264 remained absent, according to sources.

City Police had clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mt. radius of all the six exam centres from 6 am till 6 pm, in order to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. Also, all photocopy shops in the vicinity of the centres were ordered to shut down for the day.

