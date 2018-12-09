Arogya Karnataka Scheme needs more publicity: District Minister G.T. Devegowda

Mysuru: “Action should be taken against private hospitals fleecing patients,” said District in-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who chaired a progress review meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Friday.

Devegowda said that the State Government had come out with Arogya Karnataka Scheme which should be publicised among people by Health officials. He read out a complaint filed by family members of a patient against a private hospital where the patient had died during treatment.

Replying to this, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Basavaraj said that the patient was diagnosed with cancer after a biopsy report which was already informed by the doctors to the family at the hospital. However he said that a notice has been served to the private hospital. He further said that Arogya Health Scheme cards were being distributed on an experimental basis in T. Narasipur taluk and added that the card was not mandatory to avail the benefits which can be had with even BPL and Aadhaar cards.

Briefing the meeting, Department of Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director Shivanna said that 12 centres have been opened for purchasing paddy under support price as per the instructions of the government.

GTD asked Agriculture and Food Departments to work in tandem and said that private players were buying the paddy by paying more price than that specified by the government. The meeting also discussed on distribution of houses under JNNURM.

Additional DC Yogesh, ZP CEO K. Jyothi and others were present.

Extra-curricular activities

GTD expressed appreciation over a few schools observing bagless day on Saturdays. He advised teachers to provide more extra-curricular activities at schools to improve communication skills among students.

Education Officer Rajashekar sought Rs. 203 crore for bettering facilities in government schools of the district.

The Minister said that he would tour Chamundeshwari Constituency for 10 days after the Legislature Session in Belagavi.

