District Minister G.T. Devegowda warns apathetic officials of action

Mysuru: Issuing a stern warning to apathetic officials, who are accused of turning a deaf ear to the plight of farmers, District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has said that the Government would not tolerate official indifference to the problems of people. Speaking at ‘Jana Samparka’ (public contact) programme at Basaveshwara Circle in Yelwal village yesterday, GTD instructed the officials to take necessary measures for uninterrupted supply of water to all the villages that are covered under Unduwadi Drinking Water Project, till the project is completed.

Pointing out that there were many farmer complaints in respect of khata and podi, the Minister directed the officials to find a solution to the problems raised by farmers.

Directing the officials to take immediate measures for lake conservation, clearance of encroachments, survey of Government lands and the like, Devegowda asked the officials to ensure that there were no complaints on old age pension, widow pension and such other social security schemes.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ADC T. Yogesh, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Talsildar Ramesh Babu, TP EO Lingarajappa, ZP Member Beerihundi Basavanna, Yelwal GP Vice-President Gangadhar Gowda and others were present.

Development works laun-ched: GTD later launched a slew of development works in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency represented by him.

The Minister launched road asphalting, storm water drainage, underground drainage, drinking water supply works at Kenchalagudu village, which have been taken up at a cost of Rs.1.84 crore.

He thereafter launched over-head water tank and underground drainage works at Dhanagalli, UGD works at Mooganahundi, concrete drainage works in Kasaba hobli and underground drainage works and other civic works at Kergalli.

