Arrested for Murder

June 11, 2024

Kannada actor Darshan, accused of murder, arrested by Bengaluru Police in Mysuru

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a murder case, along with 12 accomplices. Darshan, a native of Mysuru, was picked up at 8.30 am today from Radisson Blu Plaza hotel on M.G. Road in Nazarbad, Mysuru, by a team of Bengaluru Police led by DCP (West Division) S. Girish. The actor was immediately taken to Bengaluru.

The Murder

The murder victim is identified as Renuka Swamy (35), a native of Chitradurga, was employed with a reputed pharmacy chain in his home town. He was married just a year ago and his wife is 3 months pregnant.

It is reported that Renuka Swamy had posted lewd messages on the social media, denigrating Darshan’s “friend” and actress Pavitra Gowda.

Angered by this, Darshan ordered Raghu, President of Darshan Fans Association of Chitradurga, to “pickup” Renuka Swamy and bring him to Bengaluru.

Raghu, following Darshan’s order, visited Renuka Swamy, who resides at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Layout in his hometown Chitradurga, picked him up and drove to Bengaluru on Saturday (June 8).

When Renuka Swamy did not return home nor call his family members, they filed a missing complaint at a Police Station and Police across the State was put on alert.

Meanwhile, the next day an unidentified body with the features resembling that of Renuka Swamy was found by Kamakshipalya Police, Bengaluru. To confirm his identity, the Bengaluru Police summoned Swamy’s family from Chitradurga. The family confirmed that the body was indeed that of Swamy.

It has been reported that Swamy’s body bore brutal injury marks such as branding by hot iron rod, the kind used to brand animals, shoe marks on body caused by repeated kicking, injuries to his private part and head, which is said to have eventually led to his death.

Others involved

Apart from Darshan, 12 others have been accused in the case. Most of them are his friends and bouncers.

It is alleged that, Darshan, along with his friends and bouncers, had brutally tortured Swamy with lethal weapons, at a shed located in Pattanagere, Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar, Bengaluru. The shed was owned by Darshan’s hotelier friend Vinay’s maternal uncle Jayanna.

The victim died in the shed after the beating and the body was then moved in an SUV and disposed off next to a Raja Kaluve near Sattva Anugraha Apartment, Summanahalli, Bengaluru. The body was discovered by the Security Officer of the apartment.

The Security Officer promptly called Kamakshipalya Police who rushed to the spot.

The Darshan connection

The Police, after retrieving the body, went on a CCTV checking spree of the area to see who had dumped the body. They soon found the vehicle and tracked the culprits and arrested them.

Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to moving the body and told the Police that actor Darshan was also involved in the crime and they had acted upon his instruction.

Post Murder

After the crime on June 8, it is alleged that Darshan drove down to his farmhouse, ‘Thoogudeepa Farm’ at Hale Kempaiahanahundi on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road on June 9 early morning itself. He then stayed for a day in the farm and then the next day checked-in to Radisson Blu Plaza hotel late in the night.

The Bengaluru Police, who got information about his stay at the hotel, made their move. The Police this morning arrested Darshan after he stepped out of the hotel gym.

The Bengaluru Police was led by DCP (West) Girish. Prior to picking up Darshan, the jurisdictional Nazarbad Police, led by Inspector Mahadeva Swamy and ACP (Devaraja Sub-Division) Shanthamallappa, had provided adequate security cover outside the hotel, assisting their Bengaluru counterparts, who came in search of Darshan at around 4.30 am today, as a precautionary security measure.

Who is Pavitra Gowda?

Pavitra Gowda, about who Renuka Swamy had posted lewd comments costing him his life, is a small time actress in Kannada films and a close friend of Darshan. Pavitra Gowda was also picked up for questioning and arrested later, on the complaint of being present at the spot, when Swamy was tortured and killed. Initially, four of the accused including Darshan were questioned at Annapurneshwari Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru, followed by Pavitra and other accused, who were taken to the Station later, it is said.

Home Minister speaks…

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, who confirmed the arrest of Darshan in Mysuru, over a murder case, however, refused to divulge further details related to the case. The Minister told media persons, the extent of involvement of the actor in the case will be known only after the investigation.

Pregnant wife, family in shock

Following the murder of Renuka Swamy, his wife Sahana and family members are in a state of shock. Swamy and Sahana were on the cusp of celebrating their first wedding anniversary on June 28, when the tragedy struck them. Sahana is in her third month of pregnancy, it is said.

DG and IGP briefs CM

Following the incident, DG and IGP Alok Mohan briefed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the murder case involving actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, at the CM’s official-residence Kaveri in Bengaluru this morning.

Darshan ‘assaulted’ Pavitra

Shocked over the turn of events, as Renuka Swamy breathed his last, actor Darshan is also alleged to have assaulted Pavitra Gowda, holding her responsible for the incident, it is said. Pavitra was later treated at a hospital in RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

Delivery boy saw stray dogs dragging…

A food delivery boy, named Manu was the first to notice a body lying next to the Raja Kaluve in the early morning hours. The stray dogs were dragging the body and Manu, who surmised the deceased to be a drunkard, shooed away the dogs, it is said.