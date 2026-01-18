Artefacts on display draw crowds at Chitra Santhe
Artefacts on display draw crowds at Chitra Santhe

January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Mysore Chitra Santhe, organised as part of Uttarayana Cultural Festival by Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) jointly with Association of Visual Arts (AVA), concludes this evening.

The Chitra Santhe, as the name goes, has an array of artefacts including paintings and khadi products from Badanavalu Khadi Centre, that are sure to attract the visitors. The entry is free.

Artist Leelavathi’s Mysore Style Paintings, made using 24-carat gold foil, that enjoyed patronage during the reign of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, is the highlight of Chitra Santhe. The paintings featuring deities like Krishna, Saraswati and Ganesha, various species of birds are on display cum sale here. It is a time-consuming job, with the price of paintings ranging from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000. Artist Mohankumar has various paintings, with price tag of Rs. 500 to Rs. 5 lakh, catering to the need of art lovers.

While another artist Kiran Aditya has water colour paintings, portraying heritage buildings of Mysuru like Palace, Devaraja Market, Jaganmohan Palace, Tongas, Maharaja’s College to name a few.

Likewise, paintings like that of canvass, acrylic and other mediums can be seen here. A total of 30 stalls have been opened displaying various products.

CII Mysore Chapter Chairman Nagaraja Gargeshwari inaugurated the Chitra Santhe yesterday. Former CFTRI Director V. Prakash said, Mysuru has emerged as the global hub of arts. It should be rejuvenated, without leading to its peril. The Wadiyars of Mysore should be credited for patronising the art, he added.

Industrialist and educationist M. Jagannath Shenoy said, JCAC should be utilised by Mysureans to promote and encourage various art forms.

ADC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Federation of Organisations & Associations of Mysuru President B.S. Prashanth, Mysuru Travels Assn. President C.A. Jayakumar and Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda were present.

