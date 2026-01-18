Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway exit point traffic woes: MP seeks expedited flyover work at Kempegowda Circle
January 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has sought expedited action on key infrastructure projects in Mysuru, with particular emphasis on the proposed flyover at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction).

During a meeting in New Delhi with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chief Secretary Umashankar recently, the MP submitted a formal representation highlighting the urgent need for a flyover at Kempegowda Circle on National Highway-275 connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru.

He said the project would help reduce accidents, cut travel time and ensure smoother traffic flow into and out of the city. The NHAI Chief Secretary reportedly responded positively to                                                 the proposal.

Manipal Hospital Junction witnesses heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, weekends and holidays, with trucks, buses, cars and two-wheelers competing for limited road space.

Commuters are often forced to spend 30 to 45 minutes negotiating the stretch. Traffic snarls, which existed even before the highway’s upgradation, have worsened following its expansion.

Motorists have frequently flagged concerns over recurring vehicular pile-ups at the junction from all four directions. Congestion has become a routine issue, particularly on weekends when highway traffic increases, leaving commuters stranded in long queues.

Describing the flyover as a milestone project for Mysuru, Yaduveer Wadiyar said it would significantly ease congestion and improve road safety. He also held discussions with NHAI officials on the construction of service roads along the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway.

